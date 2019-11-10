File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA).

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka has placed disaster management teams on high alert following reports from the South African Weather Service indicating a strong possibility of severe thunderstorms that could lead to localised flooding in large parts of the province. This warning came after four people died in a lightning strike in Mkhuze in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. Hlomuka urged residents across the province to be cautious, as bad weather still posed a serious danger to communities, the Cogta department said in a statement on Sunday.

“Our disaster management teams are on standby in areas that are prone to flooding and they will be monitoring the situation. We have full confidence in our teams' ability to provide the necessary support should the need arise,” Hlomuka said in the statement.

Residents were urged to be cautious, especially motorists and pedestrians. “Our province has lost many lives to lightning strikes and flooding, and we are calling on pedestrians to ensure that they do not cross walkways or bridges that are prone to flooding. Those with livestock are urged to first seek shelter at the slightest indication of lightning,” Hlomuka said.

