KZN families must no longer live in fear, says premier ahead of crime summit

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala plans to use the coming crime summit to address rampant crime in the province, the same day Police Minister Bheki Cele will release the crime statistics. The summit will take place at the Olive Convention Centre on Friday and Saturday.

A renewed approached to tackling crime will include galvanising every stakeholder to declare war on criminals. The summit will be led by the Department of Community Safety and Community Liaison and MEC Peggy Nkonyeni. In acknowledging the extent of crime in KZN, Zikalala highlighted gender-based violence, rape and murders linked to taxi conflicts, intra-party disagreements and the deadly attacks on traditional leaders.

The Department of Community Safety and Community Liaison said the aim of the summit was to alter the image of the province from being the crime capital of the country in certain categories of crime, to being a haven for families, a secure and peaceful place to live and for business to invest. The summit will include stakeholders across the justice, crime prevention and security cluster. Zikalala said innovative crime prevention tactics, especially the use of technology, community and police forums, and increased collaboration with the private security industry were some of the resources that would be explored.

