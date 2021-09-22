KZN father charged for allegedly sexually grooming his biological daughter over 9 year period

Durban – A 52-year-old father was arrested after he allegedly sexually groomed and raped his biological daughter. The man has since been arrested and charged after the now 21-year-old daughter opened a case against him.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, said a team of counsellors were despatched to speak to the woman and her family. Khoza said the team of social workers spent hours speaking with the woman who detailed how her father groomed her as his sexual slave. The MEC said that after speaking to social workers, she opened a case of rape against her father.

"She has been removed to a safe shelter as the social workers started providing her with psycho-social support. "We are very pleased by the dedication shown by the social workers and police who attended this matter with speed. Equally, we want to applaud members of the community, who finally spoke out about this inhumane act of this heartless man. We call on the police to ensure that they collect all evidence to ensure that the perpetrator is successfully prosecuted," she said. "No child is safe if a person is able to sleep with his daughter and act as if it is normal. The call to fight social ills, sexual abuse, rape and gender-based violence requires us to be dedicated in exposing those involved in such crimes," said MEC Khoza.

She said South Africa was faced by a prevalence of cases of children being raped by their fathers, stepfathers and uncles, and every member of society had to play their role in exposing such crimes. "As government we will not fold our arms while children suffer abuse on a daily basis, even in the hands of people who are supposed to protect them. We will follow this case to the end as we want the court to set an example about this man. No bail should be given to such people, as they don't deserve to stay in our communities." Khoza said. The department would continue to provide psycho-social support to the victim and her siblings.