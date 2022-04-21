KZN floods: Death toll revised down to 435, says Bheki Cele

Johannesburg - The death toll from severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal last week has been revised down to 435 from 448, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday. Cele said the number of missing people was not confirmed.

Story continues below Advertisment

The floods, among the worst to hit KwaZulu-Natal, have left thousands homeless and caused at least R10 billion of damage to infrastructure. In giving the lower death toll, Cele told a televised briefing that four of the bodies found were murder related and nine had died from natural causes other than the floods. Search and rescue efforts were still under way on Wednesday.