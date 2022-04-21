KZN floods: Death toll revised down to 435, says Bheki Cele

Johannesburg - The death toll from severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal last week has been revised down to 435 from 448, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday.
Cele said the number of missing people was not confirmed.
The floods, among the worst to hit KwaZulu-Natal, have left thousands homeless and caused at least R10 billion of damage to infrastructure.
In giving the lower death toll, Cele told a televised briefing that four of the bodies found were murder related and nine had died from natural causes other than the floods.
Search and rescue efforts were still under way on Wednesday.
KZN floods: Provincial prayer calls for unity
Parties want KZN flood disaster funds protected
Durban automotive, fuel and grain transportation affected after flood damages railway
‘Use flood relief funds properly’ say opposition parties
Climate activists want Ramaphosa, Zikalala charged over KZN floods
400 out of 10 000 troops deployed to KZN after deadly floods
In Ekuthuleni near Durban, rescue workers dug through rubble for almost 10 hours before pulling out the body of Mxolisi Madziba from under tree trunks.
A relative told Reuters TV that the news of his death was very painful but the family was relieved that he can now be buried properly after searching for a week in mortuaries across the city.