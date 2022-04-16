KZN floods: How to help those affected if you are not in KZN

With a death toll of over 300 and over 240 schools damaged in the KZN floods, residents living in Kwa-Zulu Natal are in dire need of help.
If you want to help KZN residents affected by the recent heavy rain and flooding but don’t know how, here are a few ideas.
Donate
The best thing about donating is that you can do it if from just about anywhere.
There are a number of charities and organisations that individuals and businesses can support for flood relief. Some reliable organisations include but of course are not limited to are the Gift of the Givers, Meals on Wheels and The Angel Network.
Gift of the the Givers
Bank: Standard Bank
Account name: Gift of the Givers
Branch code: 057525
Account number: 052137228
Reference: KZN Floods.
Meals on Wheels
Bank: ABSA
Account name: Meals on Wheels Community Services SA
Account number: 4076236605
Reference: Your Name/Flood relief
The Angel Network
Bank: Standard Bank
Account name: The Angel Network Durban
Branch: 051001
Account Number: 10145040508
Reference: Flood relief
Send virtual vouchers
Like donating, anyone, regardless of location can send virtual vouchers to family and friends in need, by buying vouchers which are sent directly to their phones. These can be spent on groceries at Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores nationwide.
Vouchers cannot be exchanged for cash and are valid for three years.
Drop off points
There are a number of points across the country that aim to help provide relief to those affected by the floods.
Those in Johannesburg can drop off non-perishable goods, sanitary care items and pet food at the following:
Hashtag Imstaying
158 Rose Avenue, Ext 3, Lenasia.
Contact: 0112116002
AA Wholesalers
27 Bluegum Street, Anchorville, Lenasia.
Contact: 0118571235
If you are living in Durban, drop off points include but are not limited to:
The Rising Sun
13/15 Peak Street, Croftdene, Chatsworth.
Contact: 031 459 8300 or 071 613 7485
Al Ansaar Foundation
207 West Road, Overport
Contact: 0312081601.
South African Evangelistic Mission
12 Bedale Road, Malvern.
Contact: 084 415 8781
Food and blanket drives
Some roads and infrastructure in KZN have been damaged as a result of the floods, but there is not stopping South Africans from KZN and surrounds from having food and blanket drives. Keep an eye out for reliable food and blanket drives.
