KZN floods: How to help those affected if you are not in KZN

With a death toll of over 300 and over 240 schools damaged in the KZN floods, residents living in Kwa-Zulu Natal are in dire need of help. If you want to help KZN residents affected by the recent heavy rain and flooding but don’t know how, here are a few ideas.

Story continues below Advertisment

Donate The best thing about donating is that you can do it if from just about anywhere. There are a number of charities and organisations that individuals and businesses can support for flood relief. Some reliable organisations include but of course are not limited to are the Gift of the Givers, Meals on Wheels and The Angel Network.

Gift of the the Givers Bank: Standard Bank Account name: Gift of the Givers

Story continues below Advertisment

Branch code: 057525 Account number: 052137228 Reference: KZN Floods.

Story continues below Advertisment

Meals on Wheels Bank: ABSA Account name: Meals on Wheels Community Services SA

Story continues below Advertisment

Account number: 4076236605 Reference: Your Name/Flood relief The Angel Network

Bank: Standard Bank Account name: The Angel Network Durban Branch: 051001

Account Number: 10145040508 Reference: Flood relief Send virtual vouchers

Like donating, anyone, regardless of location can send virtual vouchers to family and friends in need, by buying vouchers which are sent directly to their phones. These can be spent on groceries at Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores nationwide. Vouchers cannot be exchanged for cash and are valid for three years. Drop off points

There are a number of points across the country that aim to help provide relief to those affected by the floods. Those in Johannesburg can drop off non-perishable goods, sanitary care items and pet food at the following: Hashtag Imstaying

158 Rose Avenue, Ext 3, Lenasia. Contact: 0112116002 AA Wholesalers

27 Bluegum Street, Anchorville, Lenasia. Contact: 0118571235 If you are living in Durban, drop off points include but are not limited to:

The Rising Sun 13/15 Peak Street, Croftdene, Chatsworth. Contact: 031 459 8300 or 071 613 7485

Al Ansaar Foundation 207 West Road, Overport Contact: 0312081601.

South African Evangelistic Mission 12 Bedale Road, Malvern. Contact: 084 415 8781