Saturday, April 16, 2022

KZN floods: How to help those affected if you are not in KZN

Multiple cars are seen under the rubble yesterday at the Khokhoba informal settlement where residents of the settlement were seen digging for bodies that were allegedly caught under the rubble in Durban yesterday. Durban experienced a national disaster recently. Pictures: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

Published 15m ago

With a death toll of over 300 and over 240 schools damaged in the KZN floods, residents living in Kwa-Zulu Natal are in dire need of help.

If you want to help KZN residents affected by the recent heavy rain and flooding but don’t know how, here are a few ideas.

Donate

The best thing about donating is that you can do it if from just about anywhere.

There are a number of charities and organisations that individuals and businesses can support for flood relief. Some reliable organisations include but of course are not limited to are the Gift of the Givers, Meals on Wheels and The Angel Network.

Gift of the the Givers

Bank: Standard Bank

Account name: Gift of the Givers

Branch code: 057525

Account number: 052137228

Reference: KZN Floods.

Meals on Wheels

Bank: ABSA

Account name: Meals on Wheels Community Services SA

Account number: 4076236605

Reference: Your Name/Flood relief

The Angel Network

Bank: Standard Bank

Account name: The Angel Network Durban

Branch: 051001

Account Number: 10145040508

Reference: Flood relief

Send virtual vouchers

Like donating, anyone, regardless of location can send virtual vouchers to family and friends in need, by buying vouchers which are sent directly to their phones. These can be spent on groceries at Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores nationwide.

Vouchers cannot be exchanged for cash and are valid for three years.

Drop off points

There are a number of points across the country that aim to help provide relief to those affected by the floods.

Those in Johannesburg can drop off non-perishable goods, sanitary care items and pet food at the following:

Hashtag Imstaying

158 Rose Avenue, Ext 3, Lenasia.

Contact: 0112116002

AA Wholesalers

27 Bluegum Street, Anchorville, Lenasia.

Contact: 0118571235

If you are living in Durban, drop off points include but are not limited to:

The Rising Sun

13/15 Peak Street, Croftdene, Chatsworth.

Contact: 031 459 8300 or 071 613 7485

Al Ansaar Foundation

207 West Road, Overport

Contact: 0312081601.

South African Evangelistic Mission

12 Bedale Road, Malvern.

Contact: 084 415 8781

Food and blanket drives

Some roads and infrastructure in KZN have been damaged as a result of the floods, but there is not stopping South Africans from KZN and surrounds from having food and blanket drives. Keep an eye out for reliable food and blanket drives.

IOL

Natural Disaster

Recent stories by:

Yasmine Jacobs