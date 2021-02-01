KZN girl, 5, drowns after being swept into a river while playing

Durban – A girl, 5, drowned after being swept away while playing near a river on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Sunday afternoon. According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the girl was playing alongside the Mvoti River in the Damascus area while her mother was washing clothes in the river. “The victim was immediately swept downstream by the flow of water,” said Gwala. Police divers from Durban SAPS Search and Rescue with other role players recovered the body a short while later. Gwala said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated and an inquest docket had been opened at Glendale SAPS.

Paul Herbst, spokesperson for IPSS Medical Rescue Search and Rescue, said they had responded to the incident just after 2pm.

“Reports indicate that the child was playing alongside the river, when she lost her footing, falling into the river and being swept away.

“IPSS Medical Rescue, together with SAPS Police Divers, SAPS K9 SAR and NSRI, searched the river using a drone and inflatable rafts.

“Her body was located and recovered approximately 3km downstream of where she entered the water.

“We remind all followers to exercise heightened caution around bodies of water and flowing water.”

Herbst extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

