KZN government spent R5.6m on new cars for Zulu royal queens, says DA

Durban - Just over R5.6 million was used to buy a fleet of vehicles for the Zulu Royal Household queens, including the Queen mother. This was revealed by the Office of the Premier in a written response to the DA.

DA Chief Whip in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Zwakele Mncwango, is now calling on Premier Sihle Zikalala to issue a public apology for not fully detailing the costs of the fleet. Late last year, the premier handed over five brand new vehicles for the wives of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and a sixth vehicle for the queen's mother. At the time, it was reported that the vehicles were below R800 000 each and this was in line with prescripts of national government.

However, in the written response, the premier's office reported that five of the six cars – Toyota Prado SUVs – were purchased at a cost of more than R1 million each (R200 000 more than the national government prescripts on each vehicle) Furthermore, only a sixth car – a Toyota Fortuner – was purchased in line with national government prescripts, at a cost of R673 000 and the total budget for the six cars – R5 million – was overspent by R695 467. Mncwango said the question is whether Zikalala deliberately misled the people or whether he was given the incorrect information by his own officials.

"If the latter is the case, then he must indicate exactly who misled him and what action will be taken," he said. Mncwango said Zikalala has also been extremely evasive when it came to the purchase of a seventh vehicle for the late Queen Mantfombi’s household. Source: DA

"Originally, his office committed to doing so and the budget for this car was allocated. However, the purchase did not go ahead. Regrettably, the premier does not seem to want to provide answers on this, despite the DA now having submitted two written parliamentary questions on this issue," he said. Mncwango said when he took office, the premier signed an oath where he swore to always conduct himself in an honest and transparent manner. "The DA believes that by not being truthful, he is in contravention of this pledge. We expect him to be honest and tell us why he said that the six vehicles were bought for less than R800 000 each. We expect him to be honest and admit that his office ignored the R5 million budgeted for, and instead spent R5.6 million.