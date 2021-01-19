KZN hardest hit by Covid-19 second wave

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal is dealing with the heaviest load since the resurgence of the Covid-19 virus, said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who visited the province on Monday to monitor efforts in the fight against the coronavirus.

The minister said the province's fatality rates were showing an increase.

“This resurgence has happened much faster than we anticipated. We need to know that how we behave determines the way Covid-19 is going to spread. We may be seeing a reduction in the numbers in the next few weeks, but we need to continue with wearing masks and adhering to Covid safety protocols.”

Mkhize said the department's focus was on ensuring there was good management in hospitals.

“What we are seeing is the number of people presenting at private hospitals are much higher, to an extent that they are now being diverted to public hospitals.”