KZN hardest hit by Covid-19 second wave
DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal is dealing with the heaviest load since the resurgence of the Covid-19 virus, said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who visited the province on Monday to monitor efforts in the fight against the coronavirus.
The minister said the province's fatality rates were showing an increase.
“This resurgence has happened much faster than we anticipated. We need to know that how we behave determines the way Covid-19 is going to spread. We may be seeing a reduction in the numbers in the next few weeks, but we need to continue with wearing masks and adhering to Covid safety protocols.”
Mkhize said the department's focus was on ensuring there was good management in hospitals.
“What we are seeing is the number of people presenting at private hospitals are much higher, to an extent that they are now being diverted to public hospitals.”
On Tuesday, the KZN Department of Health revealed 6 672 people had succumbed to Covid-19.
To date, the total Covid-19 cases in KZN sits at 283 176 with 49 298 active cases and 226 342 recoveries.
Mkhize said when the country downgraded to level 1, communities became complacent and this backfired.
“We need to know that how we behave determines how the spread of infection goes. We may be seeing a reduction in the next two to three weeks because of the intensive use of masks, social distancing and washing of hands. We have done it before and we can do it again," Mkhize said.
As per the latest from the Health Ministry, SA has a cumulative number of 1 346 935 Covid-19 cases, 37 449 deaths and a recovery rate of 83%.
IOL