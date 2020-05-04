KZN Health launches investigation over nurse's death at Addington Hospital

Durban - The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the death of a nurse from Addington Hospital.

The department said the matter had also been reported to the police and said that they were calling on people to stop speculating over the cause of death.

Department spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi said they were awaiting the completion of a postmortem and the police investigation, which would ultimately shed light on the cause of death.

"The department would like to send condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. We further encourage the staff to soldier on while this matter is being investigated," she said.

Police confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened.