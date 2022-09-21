KZN Health MEC applauds graduation of 284 male nurses as men’s health is put in the spotlight

Durban – A total of 284 male nurses are set to graduate according to the KZN Department of Health. The two-day graduation will see more that 1 302 nurses graduate in the different fields of midwifery, critical care, emergency and so forth.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said they planned on elevating men’s health in the province. “We are of the view that it is high time men stopped dying due to diseases such as prostate cancer, male breast cancer, HIV and AIDS, diabetes, hypertension and many others that are either preventable, treatable or manageable – if they are detected early. “It is high time that men find it easy to visit health-care facilities when they’re suffering from sexually-transmitted infections.

“In our engagements, we have established that some men are too ‘shy’ to speak openly to female health practitioners about certain ailments that they might have – especially those that may pertain to their sexual reproductive health.“ Simelane said at least facilities would be “men-friendly” which will cater to a number of specific health-care needs that pertain to men, including medical male circumcision, prostate cancer screening, sexual and reproductive health management and erectile dysfunction. She said the department was also committed to ensure that every local municipality has at least one facility – whether a CHC (community health centre) or 24-hour clinic – that is dedicated to the health of men.

“These facilities will have a male nurse during the day, and after hours.” Of the 284 male nurses graduating 133 completed the four-year diploma in nursing. “Although 284 is not a large number in the greater scheme of things, it is certainly a step in the right direction,” Simelane said.

