KZN health MEC urges families to identify missing loved ones

Simelane visited the facility yesterday where she made a clarion call to families who were missing their loved ones to come to Phoenix MLM, where they would be helped to identify the bodies.

DURBAN - KWAZULU-Natal MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane is urging those with missing loved ones to visit the Phoenix Medico-Legal Mortuary.

"People don’t necessarily have to go to their nearest police station. They can just come here to Phoenix mortuary. There will be police on site from 7am to 3.30pm. For those who have safety concerns, we have an agreement with the SAPS, whereby they can contact General Chirwa on 079 5000 288, who will then facilitate their safe escorting to the facility and back," she said.

The MEC dismissed claims that the remains of hundreds of people, allegedly killed in last week's riots, were being stored at the mortuary.

"Contrary to reports, the mortuary, which serves the wider eThekwini area and not just Phoenix, is currently processing the mortal remains of 128 people. These bodies may not necessarily be linked to the civil unrest from last week.