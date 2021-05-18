KZN Health rolls out phase 2 with 27 vaccination sites, aims to vaccinate almost 3m people

Durban - The KZN Health MEC said the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations to the most vulnerable and people over 60 would benefit them in the most “profound way”.

Speaking at the Royal Agricultural Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, MEC Nomagugu Simelane together with Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the rollout of phase 2 in the province was a giant leap “as we march towards ultimately defeating this deadly virus.”

“We are targeting some of the most vulnerable members of society, people aged over 60, and those living with co-morbidities.

“They are our very own living libraries, and must be treasured and protected at all times; because a nation with no appreciation of its history, is a nation with no direction or future.

“Due to their advanced age, compromised immunity to disease, and co-morbidities, the elderly have been among those who have borne the most brunt of Covid-19 succumbing to the virus.

“We are, therefore, immensely pleased to be starting a process that will benefit them in the most profound way; by making them live longer and healthier lives,” said Simelane.

She said KwaZulu-Natal has a total of 689 prepared vaccination sites for the rollout of both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines made up of health facilities, community halls, Thusong Community Centres, and other public amenities.

“But for now though, as we make a start, no fewer than 27 health facilities and five community vaccination sites commenced with the Pfizer vaccination on Monday.”

Simelane said the Department would be adding more sites as more doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine are received.

“Community vaccination sites will be opened and operated on a staggered basis, in line with demand.”

The Department planned on targeting 41 old age homes, which has a total of 3363 residents.

Simelane said that they had “full confidence” in the 1657 vaccinators.

“We also have an army of 1299 outreach personnel who will be moving to our mobile vaccination sites.”

For phase 2, the Department aims to vaccinate 2,933 million people.

From this 955 048 people are above the 60 years of age.

They aimed to deliver 30 000 vaccinations each day five days per week.

Here are the vaccination sites:

