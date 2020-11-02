KZN hijacker jailed for 15 years

Durban – One of two suspects convicted of hijacking were handed a 15-year jail term by the Madadeni Regional Court on October 29, police said. Vumani Victor Gama, 35, received an additional 15 years for illegal possession of a firearm. His accomplice, Simphiwe Mjey Miya, 27, received 8 years for hijacking. Police said on April 27, 2019, a driver and his assistant were delivering bread at a supermarket in Eastborne at around 5am when Gama and Miya accosted them. “They hijacked them and the truck, carrying thousands of loaves of bread and cash, at gunpoint,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said the accused were arrested and charged with hijacking.

“During the arrest, Gama was found in possession of a firearm with ammunition.”

Three people were also convicted in two separate incidents of vehicle theft.

Shange, 27, and Bongumusa Praisegod Mathe, 21, were handed 10-year sentences for vehicle theft by the uMlazi Regional Court.

Police said half of each of their sentences was suspended.

Shange and Mathe stole a Nissan Almera on March 25, 2018, in Cele Road, Folweni. The vehicle was recovered at Z Section in uMlazi where the accused were arrested.

In the second case, Sandile Mzulwini, 18, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the Durban Regional Court for vehicle theft. Mzulwini stole a minibus taxi that was parked at a service station at Isipingo Rail in July.

