KZN-inspired Kentucky Chow launches in Durban, will you try it?

Durban - KFC Chow and Zinger Naan Wrap are just some of the offerings KFC is using to spice up the festive season. Durban is home to tantalising bunny chows – breads filled with variety of curries.

Story continues below Advertisement

KFC, Kentucky Town, says a pop-up store, will be opened at The Gateway Mall from Thursday, December 8 until December 18. The new limited-edition menu will be available for 11 days, in honour of KFC’s Original 11 herbs and spices secret recipe. Apart from the KZN-inspired Kentucky Chow, patrons can look forward to Blush Krush Milkshake.

The new KFC Blaze Burger Meal promises to bring the heat. KFC has announced a hot new collab with Uncle Waffles. “The world-renowned, home-grown entertainer has joined forces – and flavours – with KFC to bring fans a tasty new addition to its limited-edition menu – the Uncle Waffles Burger, a crispy KFC fillet coated in KFC’s secret herbs and spice flavour, dunked in maple chipotle sauce and served between two warm waffles,” said KFC.

Story continues below Advertisement

Back by popular demand are some Kentucky Town specialities like the Doughnut Zinger Burger, KFC Chachos (like Nachos), Kentucky Fried Oreos, Spicy Chicken Skins and Dunked Wings in Ghost Pepper or Honey, Ginger Soy. Chief marketing officer Grant Macpherson said: “Kentucky Town is where we celebrate the best of KFC with KFC’s greatest fans. “This summer we’re excited to be raising the bar in Durban, introducing our new collaborations with Uncle Waffles and apparel brand Granadilla, as well as the opening of the new Kentucky Town Chill Zone with live Summer Sessions.

Story continues below Advertisement