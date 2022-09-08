KZN learner on the run after setting deputy principal’s car alight

Durban - The Grade 10 learner who allegedly doused a deputy principal's vehicle alight before setting it alight is on the run. On Wednesday, IOL reported that the Northbury Secondary School learner had been reprimanded by the deputy principal after he was caught with a cellphone - which is against the Pietermaritzburg school's policy.

"His phone was confiscated and put in a safe place. It is understood that the learner was sent home but returned a while later and threw petrol onto the deputy principal’s vehicle, a Hyundai i30, and set it alight," said the spokesperson at the Department of Education in KZN, Kwazi Mthethwa. He added that the learner is facing disciplinary action.

A deputy principal’s vehicle was set alight in PMB on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied "The learner is at large. He ran away. He is not at school, but disciplinary action will be taken. He faces not only disciplinary action but also criminal charges as the deputy principal has laid a charge with the police," Mthethwa said.

DA spokesperson for Education, Dr Imran Keeka, condemned the act. "If schools have a no cellphone policy, parents must ensure that they play their part to avoid incidents such as this which appears to be nothing more than pure, distilled criminality," he said. Keeka added that such acts must not only be condemned, but they also require a comprehensive approach to remedy and prevent.

"It starts at home and, in this case, must involve a psychological assessment of the learner as part of the criminal justice process. It is hoped that it will be dealt with swiftly," he said. Meanwhile, a text message has been sent to parents informing them that Grades 8 - 11 are not to attend school on Thursday. However, Grade 12 trial exams will continue. IOL