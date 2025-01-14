KZN legislature hosts public engagement on Social Development and CoGTA budgets

The KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Portfolio Committees are expected to hold stakeholder engagement sessions with the public and two key departments in the province this week. On Thursday, the KZN Legislature’s Social Development Portfolio Committee chairperson Noluthando Dlamini is expected to host a session to facilitate briefings on the Annual Performance Plans (APPs) and 2025/26 budgets of the KZN Department of Social Development (DSD).

The session is expected to be held at the eNhlalakahle Hall in eMvoti Municipality, which falls under the Umzinyathi District. Senior DSD management representatives will report to and present to the committee. Briefings on the KZN DSD’s APPs and 2025/26 budgets will be facilitated throughout the session, giving the public a chance to voice their opinions about the DSD plans for that year and subsequently provide suggestions that the committee can use when interacting with department officials. This is part of its oversight over the DSD which will report on the following items:

(1) Draft 2025/26 Annual Performance Plan; and (2) Draft 2025/26 Budget Marlaine Nair, the chairperson of the KZN Legislature Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Portfolio Committee. Picture: Supplied On Friday, the KZN Legislature Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Portfolio Committee chairperson Marlaine Nair is expected to hold a stakeholder engagement session at the eBhambanana Hall in eJozini Municipality which falls under the Mkhanyakude District.

The committee will receive reports and presentations from senior management officials of the KZN CoGTA. As part of its oversight over the KZN COGTA Department, the committee will report on the following items: (1) Draft 2025/26 Annual Performance Plan; and

(2) Draft 2025/26 Budget The session is expected to be hosted by the chairperson and members of the social committee. It aims to enhance the public participation mandate of the KZN Legislature. These committees deal with departmental policy, Bills emanating from those departments, and public hearings pertaining to Bills that had been initiated by these departments.