KZN Liquor Authority finds 18 places selling alcohol illegally during blitz operation

Durban - Following the death of four people at a tavern in Pietermaritzburg the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority has clamped down on businesses in the province. During a recent blitz operation in the province, 18 places were found to have been selling alcohol illegally.

The authority said hundreds of litres of alcohol was seized by police and fines issued. Its legislative mandate is to control and regulate the retail sale and micro-manufacturing of liquor in KZN. According to the Department spokesperson Nomthandazo Dlamini, these operations, which are conducted with law enforcement agencies and other government institutions, seek to ensure compliance and adherence to the licence conditions of the license granted.

The blitz operations took place in the following areas and these were the results: Pietermaritzburg: The blitz operation took place in the Plessislaer policing area

– Six licensed premises were visited, four were not trading, two were open and complying. – Four unlicensed (illegal) premises were charged with dealing in liquor without a licence and cases opened. – 878 litres of alcohol was seized

Umlazi: – Seven unlicensed (illegal) premised were charged with dealing in liquor without a licence and cases opened. – 179. 20 litres of liquor confiscated

– Seven suspects were issued with fines/charged. – R10 500 worth of fines were issued. Empangeni:

– Nine licensed premises were visited – Two licensed premises were charged; one for selling beyond trading times and fined R2 500, the second one charged for effecting structural changes without approval and was fined an amount of R2 000. – Seven unlicensed premises (illegal) premised were charged with dealing in liquor without a licence and cases opened.

– 485.98 litres of alcohol seized The Department said the blitz operation was a clear indication of their commitment to their mandate of controlling and regulating the sale of liquor within the province. “We vow to continue to intensify these operations, while also educating liquor license holders on the importance of adherence to their licence conditions. We further call upon the public to report any events where liquor is being sold without a permit.

“We are particularly concerned at the number of illegal outlets that are mushrooming throughout the province, while at the same time we are encouraged by our inspectors who have been diligently conducting compliance inspections in all districts and working with law enforcement in shutting down these illegal outlets. “We have committed ourselves and partnered with the liquor industry and role-players to ensure we not only address the issue of non-compliance, but tackle head-on the social ills that emanate from the sale of liquor,” concluded Dlamini. Any fraud, corruption, wrong-doing can be reported on the ethics hotline on 0800 00 44 24.