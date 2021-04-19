KZN magistrate out on bail after charged with fraudulently procuring a driving licence

A KwaZulu-Natal magistrate who it is claimed conspired with law enforcement officers and a medical practitioner to fraudulently procure a driving licence, has been released on bail.

Bonginkosi Herman Mtshali, an Empangeni District Court magistrate, made his first appearance in the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court.

According to a KZN NPA spokesperson, Natasha Kara, Mtshali faces charges of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

“The appearance relates to incidents that allegedly occurred between April 5, 2018 and May 16, 2018 in the Elukwatini district in the Mpumalanga province.

“It is alleged Mtshali conspired with law enforcement officers and a medical practitioner to fraudulently procure a driving licence.”