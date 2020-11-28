KZN man, aged 76, arrested for having 6 illegal firearms, 51 rounds of ammunition

Durban – A 76-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man charged with being in possession of six illegal firearms and 51 rounds of ammunition has been remanded in police custody.

Accordig to KZN police, officers from the Durban Public Order Police and King Cetshwayo Crime Intelligence conducted an intelligence-driven operation at Ntambanana on Friday.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said, “The team was following up on information about a suspect in possession of illegal firearms.

“They went to a homestead in Donda area where a search was conducted. Upon searching the house, police officers found two rifles, two shotguns and two pistols. A total 51 various rounds of ammunition were also found in the suspect’s possession.”

Gwala said the 76-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.