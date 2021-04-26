KZN man airlifted to hospital after gas explosion

DURBAN - A MAN was rushed to hospital in a serious condition following a gas explosion at a property in Chakas Rock on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast earlier today.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said on arrival paramedics were met with an explosion scene that resulted in a male sustaining significant burns to his body.

"Paramedics worked to stabilise the man whilst requesting aeromedical support. Black Eagle Aviation Aeromedical helicopter mobilised to the scene and airlifted the man to St. Augustine’s Hospital in Glenwood," he said.

IOL