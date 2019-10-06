A 37-year-old man has been arrested after heroin worth an estimated R4 million was seized at a plush Ballito residence, about 40km north of Durban. Picture: SAPS

Ballito - A 37-year-old man has been arrested after heroin worth an estimated R4 million was seized at a plush Ballito residence, about 40km north of Durban, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Sunday. The drug haul was seized on Friday during an intelligence-driven operation led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation's (Hawks) Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb), together with SAPS crime intelligence officers, the Durban Metro Police Drug Task Team, and SAPS Shongweni K9 officers, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

"The arrest came after the Hawks received a tip-off about drugs from overseas that were allegedly being kept and distributed out from an unoccupied upmarket townhouse in Zimbali. The suspect was renting another townhouse not from away [from] the alleged stash house while using the other apartment as a storage facility."

Using the description provided, officers spotted the suspect entering the rented premises. Already armed with a search warrant, the suspect was confronted, and he "allegedly put up a fight but he was contained".

During the search of the house, the team managed to seize 16 kilogrammes of heroin, cash, and other drug paraphernalia and machinery totalling at least R4 million.