KZN man arrested for allegedly staging his own hijacking because of financial difficulties

Durban: A KZN man, who allegedly staged his own hijacking because he was experiencing financial difficulties, is due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspect and another person were arrested and that they face charges of defeating the ends of justice.

“It is alleged the suspect reported to Verulam SAPS that on 14 May, 2021 at 10.30am he was hijacked of his vehicle by unknown suspects at Zwelisha in Verulam.

“After an intensive investigation, it was discovered that the suspect allegedly staged the carjacking.”

Mbele said a preliminary police investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly gave his friends money to help him stage the hijacking.

“According to the witness, the suspect was experiencing financial difficulties, hence he wanted to rescue himself from the situation,” said Mbele.

