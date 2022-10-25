KZN man arrested for unlicensed guns and 705 rounds of ammunition

Durban - A man was arrested on Monday afternoon in the Camperdown area, west of Durban, after police found him in possession of unlawful firearms and a large amount of ammunition. Police sources confirmed the 49 year-old suspect was in possession of four rifles, two shotguns and three pistols. The suspect was pounced on after police received intelligence of his whereabouts.

He had 705 rounds of ammunition for the firearms in his possession on the farm in Cato Ridge. From an image taken by police, all the rifles the suspect was found with scopes attached. “On Monday at about 13h20 members from Camperdown SAPS, assisted by Magma Security and Investigations, followed up on information of a person being in possession of an unlicensed firearm. “Police were deployed to serve a protection order at Cato Ridge and on arrival at the farm they were tasked to remove firearms from the premises. When the house was searched, police recovered four rifles, two shotguns, three handguns and 705 rounds of ammunition.

“The suspect was taken to Camperdown Saps for processing,” the police said. The man will appear before the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. IOL