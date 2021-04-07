KZN man found with cocaine, heroine in his house arrested for bribing police with R1 000

Durban: A 34-year-old man, who was nabbed with cocaine and heroin with a street value of R20 000, was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe police.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police officers were patrolling the Tongaat taxi rank on Tuesday when they noticed a man behaving suspiciously.

“When the police approached him, he panicked and proceeded to walk away. The police officers hastily stopped the man and, upon searching him, they found a packet that contained 49 blue and white capsules suspected to be heroin.”

Gwala said police proceeded to the suspect’s house at Siterams in Emona and found more drugs.

“Police found 334 blue and white capsules of heroin, 40 pieces of a solid white substance suspected to be rock cocaine and 90 glass pipes used to smoke rock cocaine.