KZN man in the dock for committing a robbery while impersonating a police officer

DURBAN – A KZN man who allegedly impersonated a police officer and robbed a man of his cellphone and cash will make a first appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to KZN police, Durban Central police officers were patrolling along Warwick Avenue in the Durban CBD yesterday, when a man approached them and informed them two unknown suspects robbed him.

According to Captain Nqobile Gwala, the victim alleged one of the men posed as a police officer.

“The victim was searched and robbed of his belongings by the two men.

“The police officers conducted a follow up operation, which led them to the Phoenix Taxi Rank in the CBD where one of the suspects was positively identified by the victim.”