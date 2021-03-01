NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
The fake police appointment card that was used during the commission of the crime. Picture: SAPS
KZN man in the dock for committing a robbery while impersonating a police officer

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj

DURBAN – A KZN man who allegedly impersonated a police officer and robbed a man of his cellphone and cash will make a first appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to KZN police, Durban Central police officers were patrolling along Warwick Avenue in the Durban CBD yesterday, when a man approached them and informed them two unknown suspects robbed him.

According to Captain Nqobile Gwala, the victim alleged one of the men posed as a police officer.

“The victim was searched and robbed of his belongings by the two men.

“The police officers conducted a follow up operation, which led them to the Phoenix Taxi Rank in the CBD where one of the suspects was positively identified by the victim.”

The 35-year-old suspect was searched and was found in possession of the complainant’s cellphone and cash.

“The suspect was also found in possession of a fake police appointment card that was used during the commission of the crime. He was placed under arrest for charges of robbery and impersonating a police officer.”

The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya commended the Durban Central team for the speedy arrest of the suspect.

