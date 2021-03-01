KZN man in the dock for committing a robbery while impersonating a police officer
DURBAN – A KZN man who allegedly impersonated a police officer and robbed a man of his cellphone and cash will make a first appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
According to KZN police, Durban Central police officers were patrolling along Warwick Avenue in the Durban CBD yesterday, when a man approached them and informed them two unknown suspects robbed him.
According to Captain Nqobile Gwala, the victim alleged one of the men posed as a police officer.
“The victim was searched and robbed of his belongings by the two men.
“The police officers conducted a follow up operation, which led them to the Phoenix Taxi Rank in the CBD where one of the suspects was positively identified by the victim.”
The 35-year-old suspect was searched and was found in possession of the complainant’s cellphone and cash.
“The suspect was also found in possession of a fake police appointment card that was used during the commission of the crime. He was placed under arrest for charges of robbery and impersonating a police officer.”
The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya commended the Durban Central team for the speedy arrest of the suspect.
IOL