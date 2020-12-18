KZN man jailed for life for repeatedly raping niece

Durban - A 43-year-old KZN man who raped his minor niece a year ago has been jailed for life and his name has been added to the national register for sex offenders.

The suspect, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his 15-year-old niece, was convicted and sentenced this week in the Port Shepstone Regional Court.

According to police, he brutally raped his niece while she was asleep on December 21.

Police said the accused locked all the doors and assaulted and repeatedly raped the victim until he fell asleep.

“The victim managed to escape and seek assistance. A case of rape was opened at Port Shepstone SAPS. The docket was transferred to Port Shepstone Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, and the accused was placed under arrest.”