KZN man killed after being ejected from car

DURBAN - A 42-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man was killed on Friday morning in Inanda, north of Durban, after being ejected from the car in which he was travelling, according to a private security and emergency firm responding to the scene. Members from the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) responded to a call at around 7.30am on Friday after a passer-by saw the wreckage and contacted them.

Reaction officers and RUSA paramedics were dispatched to the scene and on arrival found the deceased lying several metres away from the vehicle. The vehicle’s licence plates were not registered in KZN, according to responding officers. “A man was killed after he was ejected from his car in a single-vehicle accident on the M27 in Tea Estate, Inanda, this morning (Friday). The 42-year-old was found to have suffered life-threatening injuries and died prior to the arrival of first responders,” RUSA’s Prem Balram said in a statement. Several allegations have been made in terms of the circumstances leading up to the accident, but none have been confirmed.

African News Agency (ANA) contacted the police in KZN, who said that the incident had not been reported. “We have checked with the Inanda police station regarding the matter and nothing has been reported,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Friday. South Africa experiences on average 14 000 road deaths per year. The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) has described this as a national crisis, news site IOL reported earlier this year.