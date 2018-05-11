JOHANNESBURG - A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Umlazi Regional Court for killing his uncle, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

Sbusiso Eugene Mkhize was convicted and sentenced for the murder of Reginald Mduduzi Mkhize, 48.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: "It is alleged on August 9, 2014, at 19:30, the accused Sbusiso was at his family home in Umgababa area when his uncle came into his room and reprimanded him for using drugs.

"The accused left his room and returned with a knife and stabbed his uncle. Reginald tried getting away from his nephew but he followed him into the yard, sat on top of him and fatally stabbed him."

Gwala said a case of murder was opened at Amanzimtoti police station for investigation.

"On December 12, 2014, the members proceeded to Amanzimtoti CBD where the suspect was hiding and arrested him for murder," said Gwala.

He appeared in court and was remanded in custody until he was convicted and sentenced.

African News Agency/ANA