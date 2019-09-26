File photo: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG - A 21-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old child, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man was sentenced on Wednesday by Kokstad Regional Court after it heard how he raped the child in 2017.

"On 15 June 2017 during the day, it is alleged that the child was sent to a nearby tuckshop to buy something in Kokstad," said Mbele.

"While she was at the shop, she was approached by the accused who is her neighbour who took her to his room where she was raped. He further threatened her with a knife that she must not tell anyone about the incident."

Mbele said a case of rape was later opened at Kokstad police station for further investigation and the accused was immediately arrested and charged with rape.