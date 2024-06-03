KZN man spends R37.50 on Powerball Plus ticket, walks away with R21 million

A KwaZulu-Natal man is smiling all the way to the bank after scooping up over R21 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot from the May 21 draw. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the person claimed their R21,824,643.80.

The lucky winner, Ithuba said opted to buy his ticket through the FNB digital banking app. He spent R37.50 and opted to pick his numbers manually. The excited winner told Ithuba: "I had used the same numbers in a previous draw without success. I decided to stick with the same numbers for the draw on May 21.

“When my bank notified me of my win, I must have checked my ticket at least 30 times to ensure it wasn't a dream.” He said that winning the PowerBall Plus jackpot had brought immense happiness to him and his family and was a dream come true. The winner doesn’t plan on quitting his day job just yet, but is excited about travelling with family to destinations that were not within their financial reach previously.

Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba CEO said: “Our aim has always been to offer a modern Lottery experience that caters to players.” Sashin Sookroo, CEO of FNB Connect said: “We remain pleased to see that our digital platforms continue to make life easier for our customers by offering them the convenience to access our vast financial and non-financial services such as the National Lottery.” Ithuba reminded players that winners receive their tax-free pay-outs within 72 hours of a valid claim.