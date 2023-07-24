KZN man struck by vehicle and killed while gardening outside his home

A man was killed on Sunday afternoon after being hit by a car while gardening outside his home. The incident occurred on Sunker Road in Ottawa. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA detailed that the 55-year-old man was tending to his garden after lunch when the accident occurred.

"Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were dispatched to the property at approximately 13:08 after receiving reports that a man was trapped under a vehicle. On arrival, Reaction Officers determined that a white Toyota Corolla had veered off the road and hit the homeowner who was pruning plants outside his property." According to Balram, the driver of the vehicle that struck the man, a 68-year-old woman, had allegedly lost control of her car after blacking out. The woman was treated for her injuries on the scene, while the homeowner sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead by medics from a private ambulance service.