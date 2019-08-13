Picture: succo/Pixabay

Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Durban - A 58-year-old man who allegedly raped a minor after she cleaned his home made his first appearance in the





The man who cannot be named until he pleads, because it is a rape charge, was arrested on August 11.





The suspect, a self-employed businessman who lives in Crossmoor Chatsworth, has been remanded in police custody and is expected to make a formal bail application on August 20.





According to the charge sheet, the alleged rape took place in the latter part of June.





It is believed the victim, 13, and three of her friends had been cleaning the man's home when the incident took place.





After they cleaned his home he allegedly called them into his bedroom where he allegedly raped each of them. It is alleged that he then paid them R50 each and sent them away.





The one victim opened a case against the man on July 1.





The State said it intended opposing bail.





It is understood that the suspect has two previous suspended sentences for sexual assault against minors.





In 2014 he was handed a five year wholly suspended sentence, followed by a three year wholly suspended sentence in September 2017.





The accused only faces one charge of rape as the other three minors have not opened cases.





POST