File image: African News Agency (ANA).

CAPE TOWN - A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with eleven counts ranging from rape, sexual assault, kidnapping and robbery which were committed at Jozini as from earlier this month, KwaZulu-Natal Police said on Wednesday. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspect fled the area to Inanda where he was in hiding. While at Inanda, he committed another case of assault and he was arrested by Inanda police officers.

“The Jozini detectives were alerted and fetched him from Inanda police station. The suspect was terrorising the women at Jozini policing precinct by raping, kidnapping and robbing them of their belongings,” Mbele said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Ubombo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

According to Mbele, in one of the incidents, on September 16 at about 3am, the suspect approached three siblings who were in their homestead at Jozini where he threatened them.