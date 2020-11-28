KZN man who killed cousin over RAF claim jailed to 25 years

Durban - A 41 year old KZN man who kidnapped and killed his cousin over a road accident fund claim was jailed for 25 years this week. Xolani Mchunu, 41, was convicted and sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for kidnapping and killing his cousin Lerato Malembe, 35. According to police, it is alleged that on December 28, 2018, Malembe had been sleeping at his home in Odlameni Section, Swayimani when he heard a knock on the door from people claiming to be the police. According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala the accused broke the door open, entered the room with shining torches and started assaulting Malembe. “He dragged Malembe to his vehicle and drove away to an unknown destination.”

The matter was reported to police and a case of kidnapping was opened at Wartburg police station.

“On the same day at 8:30, a passer-by spotted the body hanging from a tree at Swayimani in Janokwe area and informed the police.

“The victim had serious injuries to his body and a case of murder was opened.”

Gwala said sleepless nights by Wartburg detectives led to the arrest of the accused who was also found in possession of Malembe‘s bank cards and ID book.

“An intensive investigation revealed that during 2013, the deceased was involved in a motor vehicle accident and sustained serious injuries.

“The accused assisted the deceased in lodging a claim for damages from Road Accident Fund (RAF). The deceased received huge sums of money and the accused started stealing from him. He became aware that his cousin was stealing his money and confronted him, this infuriated the accused to plot and kill Malembe.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula congratulated Wartburg detectives for their efforts in securing the sentence.

“It is sad when a family member turns on you and becomes your enemy. We pray and hope the sentence handed to the accused will help to comfort the family,” he said.

