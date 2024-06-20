KZN man with head injury missing after CCTV shows him walking out of hospital

A KwaZulu-Natal man who suffered a head injury and was allegedly rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Phoenix has gone missing after his family couldn’t find him at the hospital. In a statement released by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), 39-year-old Lucky Nhlanhla Gumbi went missing after he was believed to have been dropped off at a hospital in Phoenix, Kwazulu Natal on Wednesday.

RUSA said Gumbi’s family approached their offices on Thursday seeking assistance in locating their loved one. The family claimed that Gumbi was dropped off at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly suffered a head injury during a fall, following complaints of chest pains. “According to his family, they arrived at the hospital at 6:05pm on Wednesday and could not locate Gumbi. They believed he was admitted at the facility and began making enquiries. The family was later shown CCTV footage of the patient walking out of the hospital at approximately 6pm. He has not been seen or heard of since,” RUSA said.

It is unclear if Gumbi was admitted as a patient at the hospital. At the time of his disappearance, Gumbi was wearing a grey t-shirt, dark green jacket and blue jeans. He also wore grey flip-flops with white socks. He is tall, slightly overweight, dark in complexion with a white beard. He has a single silver tooth.

Anyone with information can call RUSA on 0861234333, his friend, Phumlani Ndlovu on 0789825144 or his sister, Thembile Gumbi on 0685534608. IOL contacted the hospital for comment. [email protected]