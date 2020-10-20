KZN mayor accused of siphoning off R100 000 for studies

Durban – The IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB) has accused the mayor of uMfolozi municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, Smangaliso Mgenge, of allegedly channelling R100 000 into his private account to pay for his studies at the University of Zululand.

Mgenge allegedly enrolled at the institution to obtain an honours degree in public administration.

“While we encourage the culture of studying among municipal workers, we will not tolerate the looting of taxpayers’ money. It is unfortunate that the ANC will stop at nothing to steal money meant for community upliftment,” said Lonhle Gumede, IFPYB national deputy for publicity, in a statement.

Gumede claimed the sum of R100 000 was deposited into the mayor’s private bank account instead of the university’s account.

“We are convinced that the tuition cost less than half the sum of money embezzled by the mayor. Only students who reside at the institution could possibly pay a sum close to R100 000,” he said.