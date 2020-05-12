KZN MEC calls for communities to protect the elderly after pensioner found dead in her home

Durban - The death of a 77-year-old KwaZulu-Natal pensioner has spurred local government to call on communities to protect and respect elderly citizens.

According to reports, Janet Dlungwane was found dead in her home in Smero in Pietermaritzburg on Monday. She had several stab wounds.

Police have arrested a young man believe to be behind the murder.





Commenting on Dlungwane's death, KZN MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza said she was deeply disturbed by the incident.





" It is very sad that in our province, we continue to witness the murder and abuse of senior citizens. In the Pietermaritzburg cluster we are experiencing a number of these brutal killings of elderly person.





"It's more painful to know that Dlungwane was allegedly assaulted and murdered by a young man she trusted," Khoza said.





She applauded law enforcement agencies for their swift response to ensure the arrest the suspect.





"We expect young people to be the one who support, respect and protect senior citizens. We want to see this vicious young man rot in prison for killing and robbing a senior citizen of her pension money," she added.





Khoza said government provided senior citizens with a social grant to take care of themselves not to be abused or killed for it.





A team of social workers has been deployed to the Dlungwane home to provide psycho-social support to the family.





MEC Khoza has sent her heartfelt condolences to the Dlungwane family for their loss.



