KZN MEC denies supplying torn cloth face masks to schools

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has refuted allegations that they have supplied schools with inferior-quality cloth masks.

Following a post on social media, showing blue cloth masks with some that were torn at the seams, the department moved to allay concerns that those masks were supplied as part of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to schools.

MEC for Education in KZN Kwazi Mshengu said his department and officials from the KZN Health Department will conduct an audit of the masks being provided to schools to ensure that they are not of substandard quality.

"We have since taken the position that all service providers will be paid once an audit on the quality of PPEs and other essentials has been concluded and that confirmation is received that all materials are according to the specifications and standards as prescribed by the Department of Health," Mshengu said.

He assured stakeholders that safety will not be compromised.