KZN MEC dispatches counsellors to family and learners following horrific Chatsworth truck crash

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has dispatched a team of counsellors to the families of four boys killed in a horrific truck crash last week. IOL reported that four children had been walking to school when a truck veered off the roadway and crashed into them. Two of the children, Thato Mabooi, 9, and Dimpho Mabooi, 10, died at the scene while a third, Esethu Nyamela, 6, died in hospital a short while later.

A fourth child is said to be recovering in hospital. Khoza offered her condolences to the families, adding that a team of social workers has been dispatched to provide essential psycho-social support to both the families and learners affected. "Our collective thoughts and prayers accompany the families. grappling with an unimaginable loss. It is paramount that decisive measures are undertaken to avert such heart-wrenching incidents and to ensure the safety of our children during their journeys to and from school," the MEC said.