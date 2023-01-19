Johannesburg – A visit to Nkandla on Friday by Sipho Hlomuka, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, is aimed at finding lasting solutions and restoring normalcy and stability in the area following days of violent protests over road infrastructure, says the department. On Thursday MEC Hlomuka was briefed by the department on plans to improve the road network in Nkandla and other parts of the King Cetshwayo District.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison’s spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, said: “The department is attending to majority roads in eNkandla, including some major roads such as P16 which is linking Kranskop, eNkandla and eNquthu.” “This road is a multi-year project of more than 92km and is being constructed in phases. Other roads include P707, P706, P50, P90 and other local gravel roads.” This week, schooling was disrupted by the protests in Nkandla with major roads going to the central business district being blocked. Properties, including ambulances, were set alight by angry community members. Other private vehicles were also set alight.

Protesters also threatened 13 mobile health workers. “The protesters are mainly complaining about conditions of the roads in the area. This is despite the meeting attended by senior departmental officials last Sunday to share with them updates on all the roads in question.” “Law enforcement operatives led by the SAPS are now deployed in the area of eNkandla to try and quell the situation and make sure that those who are responsible are brought to book,” said Ncalane.

MEC Hlomuka denounced violence and appealed for calm in the area of Nkandla as the violent situation continued. “As part of interventions, we are going to be engaging with various stakeholders and representatives of community leaders. We denounce violence in the strongest terms and the disruption of property is not acceptable. “This protest is impacting on the economy of eNkandla and other neighbouring towns. It is also affecting basic services such as the provision of health services. We cannot allow schooling to be disrupted and the future of our children to be tampered with,” said Hlomuka.

