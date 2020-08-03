KZN MECs visit Ezakheni home after siblings perish in house fire

By Se-Anne Rall and Claudine Senekal Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka and Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, paid their respects to the family of three children who were killed when a fire ripped through their home in Ezakheni last week. The children Angel, Xolisile and Enzokuhle were aged 10, 7 and 8-months-old. In an interview with the Ladysmith Herald, the children's mother Zihle Hlubi, said they were with their grandmother when the fire stated. All the people in the home were asleep. At the time, Hlubi said she was with another of her children at a hospital. She said her mother sustained burn wounds on her body.

Picture: Claudine Senekal / Ladysmith Herald

According to police, no foul play was suspected.

Investigations were underway to determine if the children died of smoke inhalation or burnt to death.

An inquest has been opened by the Ezakheni SAPS.

Alfred Duma Municipal Mayor, Vincent Madlala, was among those who paid their last respects to the family.

He said he was deeply saddened by the deaths.

"We as a municipality will be assisting the family and giving our support during this incredibly difficult time,“ he added.

