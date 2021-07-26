KZN monkey rescuer, Steve Smit, needs your help to pay for life-saving surgery

DURBAN - STEVE Smit is no stranger to KwaZulu-Natal communities. Smit and his partner, Carol Booth, have dedicated their lives to rescuing and rehabilitating vervet monkeys in and around the province. Now, the founder of Monkey Helpline needs your help to save his life.

Booth said Smit needs laser surgery to reduce an enlarged prostate glad that has blocked his urethra and is leading to temporary renal failure. "He needs this operation urgently to restore the function of his kidneys. If he doesn't get this operation, the results could lead to fatal consequences." She said Smit had dedicated his life and savings to animal rescue and care and monkey rescue in KZN.

"He receives no salary and cannot afford medical aid. The waiting list for this surgery in a public hospital is three months long but Steve needs this surgery as soon as possible." Booth is appealing to communities to help raise the funding required. She said Smit would need to be in hospital for two days at least, before his surgery.