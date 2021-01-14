KZN mother arrested after giving daughter R100 'hush money' to keep quiet about rape

DURBAN - POLICE in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 53-year-old woman who allegedly gave her daughter money in exchange for her silence after the girl was raped. Police said the mother was aware of the girl's ordeal. However, she took no action against the perpetrator, and instead, gave the girl R100 from the perpetrator to silence her. According to KZN SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the teen was told that she was going to Gauteng to visit a family friend. "The girl was told that the friend would buy her clothes, a cellphone and a gold tooth. When she arrived in Johannesburg, she was introduced to some men," Mbele said. She said one of the men then took the girl and raped her during the night. The next day, Mbele said, the man took the girl back to her mother.

"At the house, she witnessed this man giving her relative some money which she then went into the house to count," Mbele said.

She said the 15-year-old girl was rescued by two girls who knew her from the area where she lived.

“They took her back home. When she arrived home, she was scared to inform anyone what occurred to her. She later formed courage to report the incident at Elandslagte SAPS Police station and charges of human trafficking and rape were opened for investigation," Mbele said.

She said the investigation led to the mother's arrest.

"The suspect is set to appear in Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court tomorrow," she said.

