KZN municipal worker dies after being electrocuted

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to a report of an electrocution in Z Section, at about 10.30am.

Pretoria - A municipal worker died after he was electrocuted while cutting grass in uMlazi, Durban on Friday morning.

“Reports from the scene are that a male about 38 years of age was cutting the grass on the side of the roadway when he accidentally struck an electrical wire.

“The man was found in a critical condition and advanced life support resuscitation efforts were exhausted for more than 45 minutes in an attempt to revive him, however they were unsuccessful and the man was declared dead on the scene,” he said.

Van Reenen said police were on the scene and will be investigating the incident.