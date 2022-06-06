KZN pensioner ‘hacks’ man who tried to rape her

Durban – A 62-year-old woman hacked a man with a bush knife after he allegedly entered her home and tried to rape her. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place in Sankombo, near Ndedwe, at around 9.30pm.

“The complainant alleges than an unknown male entered her place of residence, strangled her, assaulted and tried to rape her. “The victim managed to grab a bush knife and hacked the suspect. She then shouted for help and the neighbours came to her rescue.” Gwala said the suspect, aged 42, was arrested.

“He is in hospital under police guard.” Charges of burglary, attempted rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm are being investigated by the Ndwedwe SAPS. IOL