KZN pensioner who hacked girlfriend and her toddler to death, pleads guilty

Durban: A KZN pensioner, who killed his girlfriend and her child, pleaded guilty in the Durban High Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson for KZN, Natasha Kara, said sentencing proceedings for Thembinkosi Thatios Ngcobo, 62, would take place on Wednesday.

In his guilty plea, Ngcobo said he had been dating Ntombifuthi Blose since 2016. He said he had been living and working in Pietermaritzburg.

He said Blose gave birth to the child, Minenhle Blose, in 2017 and he was told he was the biological father.

He told the court that she would also visit him frequently.

He said that in September 2020, he was transferred to Durban and rented a place in Phoenix. Blose began living permanently with him on September 27.

He said the following day, she requested to fetch her clothing from another residence.

“When she came back later in the afternoon she advised me that her ex-boyfriend is refusing to let go of her clothing items.”

Ncgobo said he was surprised she was living with her ex-boyfriend, but advised her to go to the police and request them to accompany her to retrieve her items.

He said her ex-boyfriend also phoned him.

He said that the next day she arrived with the police and her items and they went to bed.

“I was so overwhelmed by extreme anger and uncontrollable emotions and suddenly found myself reaching for a bushknife. I instinctively found myself assaulting her with the bushknife, During that process, the child was also seriously injured by the bushknife as she as clinging to her mother.”

Ngcobo heard neighbours say they were going to call the police.

He fled the scene in “a state of shock”.

“I immediately ran towards the N2 freeway where I tried to commit suicide but my efforts proved fruitless.”

He said that when he returned home, police were there and arrested him.

