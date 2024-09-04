KZN plumber bags R38 million Lotto Plus jackpot

A KwaZulu-Natal plumber is smiling all the way to the bank after winning over R38 million in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot. The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the winner walks away with a whopping R38,107,020.50 from the August 31, 2024 draw.

Ithuba said the man realised he won the jackpot on Sunday evening, while getting ready for bed. The winner told Ithuba he received an SMS from the bank informing him that he had won some money and needed to contact Ithuba. "I hadn’t checked the numbers yet, so I wasn’t sure how much I had won.

“I usually leave it to the bank for small wins, which they deposit directly. Previously, I’ve only won small amounts like R50, R100, or even R5. “As I made my way to the Ithuba office, I was hoping for at least R1million to help improve our home but even that seemed like a stretch. “Imagine my shock when I found out I had won R38 million.

“I felt completely overwhelmed, as if I were in a dream.” He plans to use his winnings to purchase a new house. The winner said “nothing extravagant” – just a warm, beautiful home for himself, his wife, and their two children.

"I also want to invest in my children's education and save for their future. It's important to me that this money continues to support us for a long time. I’m eager to receive financial advice and learn about proper investments.“ Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "While this winner is incredibly happy about his winnings, he understandably feels overwhelmed. “We recognise that winning such a significant amount can have a profound impact. That’s why we offer trauma counselling and financial advice to winners of R50,000 and over.“