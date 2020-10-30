KZN police boss urges citizens to ’take advantage’ of firearm amnesty
Durban – The KZN police commissioner has urged citizens to take advantage of the current firearm amnesty.
This follows the arrest of three men between the ages of 36 and 48 who were charged for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Police said the Zululand Task Team detached to the King Cetshwayo District were performing operations in the Kwambonambi policing area when they received an information about suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition at homesteads in the Dondotha area.
“They proceeded to the first homestead where a 36-year-old man was found in possession of a pistol with 22 rounds of ammunition.
“When they arrived at the second homestead, a 44-year-old man was found in possession of 31 rounds of ammunition.”
Gwala said the third suspect, a 48-year-old man was arrested at Sobhuza Reserve after he was found in possession of a pistol with nine rounds of ammunition.
“The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing.”
The three suspects appeared at the KwaMbonambi Magistrate’s Court.
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest of the suspects and encouraged citizens to take advantage of the current firearm amnesty to surrender illegal firearms in their possession.
“The amnesty creates an opportunity for members of the public to surrender illegal possessed or unwanted firearms, ammunition and/or firearm parts to the South African Police Service without fear of being prosecuted for the unlawful possession thereof. There is no indemnity for firearms used to commit crime such as murder, robbery, hijacking etc.,” he added.
IOL