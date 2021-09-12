KZN police end security guard’s killing spree after 6 shot dead across three districts

DURBAN - A SECURITY guard was shot dead after he went on a murderous rampage, killing six people including three children at the weekend. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Grace Langa, said on Saturday that the guard, who was based at Mooi River, shot and killed a security officer and then dumped and burnt his body before fleeing in the company vehicle.

According to KZN SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, police recovered the security officer’ body in a field. Naicker said the guard then travelled to Bruntville, where he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s sister (34), as well as three children aged between 5 and 13. "After fleeing the scene, he went to his ex-girlfriend’s place of employment on Alexandra Terrace, where he fired several shots at the woman and bolted. The victim (25) was conveyed to hospital where she remains in a critical condition," he said.

Langa said the guard also shot another security officer who he suspected was having an affair with his girlfriend. She said officers informed the Greytown task team that the shooter was heading to his homestead. “The suspect was spotted and a shootout ensued between the man and police. He was shot dead. Ipid is investigating his death,” she said.