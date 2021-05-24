KZN police hunt for shooters after RBM general manager gunned down in hail of bullets

DURBAN – Kwazulu-Natal police are searching for a gang of men who gunned down Richards Bay general manager Nico Swart this morning.

Swart, was seated in his vehicle parked at the intersection of Dune and Kolstert in Meerensee, when he was shot dead.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said that at around 6.45am the deceased was shot while driving in his car on his way to work.

She said three unknown men shot at the vehicle and fled on foot.

"He died at the scene. The motive is unknown and the matter is still under investigation," Gwala said.

According to the Zululand Observer, more than 20 high-calibre bullets were sprayed into Swart’s vehicle. Swart was the general manager of Operational Services at Richards Bay Minerals.

“The incident took place on an extremely busy road – presumably in the presence of many vehicles and pedestrians – and resulted in a significant peak-hour traffic jam,” the report stated.

RBM communications manager Zanele Zulu said Swart was survived by his wife and two children.

"Our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies go to his family, friends and colleagues. The company is offering all the necessary support, counselling and assistance to his family and colleagues during this difficult time," she said.

Swart, 47, joined RBM in 2006 and has served in various leadership positions within the company.

"Many of them with a strong focus on the health and safety of employees and contractors, something about which he was passionate (about)," Zungu said.